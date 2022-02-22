2 killed, 1 wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

2 killed, 1 wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were killed and a third critically wounded in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 7:10 a.m. in the 4900-block of South Marshfield Avenue.

A witness told police they heard arguing followed by shots fired inside of a house.

Officers responded and found two people dead at the scene and a third person critically wounded, police said. That victim, a 28-year-old man, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Authorities have not released the identities of the two people killed.

Further details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

Area One detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoback of the yardschicago shootingchicago crime
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
How to know if an AirTag is following you
Young child hurt in West Garfield Park shooting: CFD
Former CPD supt. wants mayor to give deposition in sex assault case
Chicago weather forecast includes possibly hazardous fog, rain
Pilsen high school students surprised with free ride to college
AT&T shutting down 3G; here's how it can impact you
Biden to address escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions | LIVE
Show More
Happy Twosday! 2-22-22 is coolest date of the decade
Woman found dead in Austin strangled by man met online: prosecutors
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Arbery killing
Mayor Lightfoot, Dr. Arwady to give Chicago COVID update
Chicago Weather: Morning fog, rain Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News