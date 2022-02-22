2 killed, 1 wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were killed and a third critically wounded in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.The shooting occurred at about 7:10 a.m. in the 4900-block of South Marshfield Avenue.A witness told police they heard arguing followed by shots fired inside of a house.Officers responded and found two people dead at the scene and a third person critically wounded, police said. That victim, a 28-year-old man, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.Authorities have not released the identities of the two people killed.Further details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.Area One detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.