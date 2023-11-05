Chicago shooting: Motorcyclist shot to death in Back of the Yards, police say

CHICAGO -- A motorcyclist was fatally shot Saturday afternoon on the South Side.

Just after 4:30 p.m., a 32-year-old man was riding a motorcycle in the Back of the Yards neighborhood's 4900 block of South Honore Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him several times and causing him to crash into a parked car, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)