Chicago shooting: Boy, 10, shot in face near several other children in Back of the Yards, police say

A Chicago shooting left a 10-year-old boy shot in the face in Back of the Yards on the South Side, the police department said.

CHICAGO -- A 10-year-old boy was shot in the face Saturday night while sitting in a living room in Back of the Yards, police said.

The boy was with several other children in the home when a gun went off and he was shot, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

A handgun was recovered near the garage of the residence where the shooting happened, but no arrests were made, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)