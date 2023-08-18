WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Teen boy killed in Back of the Yards shooting: Chicago police

17-year-old boy shot in shoulder, groin

Sun-Times Media Wire
Friday, August 18, 2023 10:50AM
17-year-old boy shot, killed in Back of the Yards: CPD
EMBED <>More Videos

A Chicago shooting on South Paulina Street in the Back of the Yards left a teen boy dead, CPD says.

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old boy was shot to death Thursday evening in Back of the Yards.

The boy was standing on the sidewalk about 6:35 p.m. in the 4500-block of South Paulina Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the shoulder and groin and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name hasn't been released.

SEE ALSO: Employee shot at Hyde Park McDonald's, witnesses say shooter threatened patrons before incident

Area One detectives are investigating the incident.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW