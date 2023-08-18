Teen boy killed in Back of the Yards shooting: Chicago police

A Chicago shooting on South Paulina Street in the Back of the Yards left a teen boy dead, CPD says.

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old boy was shot to death Thursday evening in Back of the Yards.

The boy was standing on the sidewalk about 6:35 p.m. in the 4500-block of South Paulina Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the shoulder and groin and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name hasn't been released.

Area One detectives are investigating the incident.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

