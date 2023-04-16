Chicago shooting: 17-year-old boy killed in Back of the Yards drive-by ID'd, officials say

CHICAGO -- A teenage boy was fatally shot on a sidewalk Saturday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

About 11:20 p.m., Curtis Moore, 17, was in the 800 block of West 51st Street when someone in a black sedan fired shots, striking him in the chest, Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)