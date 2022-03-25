Chicago crime: Man shot, killed during attempted carjacking in Belmont Central, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot during an attempted carjacking early Friday morning in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.
The man, 38, was a passenger in a car driving in the 3100 block of North Mango Avenue about 3:10 a.m. when someone approached and demanded the car before opening fire, striking him in the right side of the shoulder, Chicago police said. He was taken to Community First Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. His name hasn't been released yet.
Witnesses told officers the offender ran south after the shooting, police said.
