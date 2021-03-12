3 teens charged in Beverly attempted robbery in which concealed-carry holder, 69, opened fire, Chicago police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10346541" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you're still waiting on your Illinois FOID card or concealed carry license, you're not alone.

CHICAGO -- Three teenage boys face attempted robbery charges after they allegedly confronted a 69-year-old concealed-carry holder who subsequently shot one of them in Beverly.The boys - ages 15, 16 and 17 - confronted the man about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 10600-block of South Leavitt Street and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.The 69-year-old took out his gun and shot one of them in the knee, police said.The trio drove away but crashed shortly after, police said. Officers arrested them after a foot chase.The teens, who were not named because they're charged as juveniles, each face a count of attempted robbery.The two older teens also face a count each of possession of a stolen vehicle, while the 16-year-old also faces a misdemeanor count of theft between $500 and $10,000.