chicago shooting

3 teens charged in Beverly attempted robbery in which concealed-carry holder, 69, opened fire, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Three teenage boys face attempted robbery charges after they allegedly confronted a 69-year-old concealed-carry holder who subsequently shot one of them in Beverly.

The boys - ages 15, 16 and 17 - confronted the man about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 10600-block of South Leavitt Street and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.

The 69-year-old took out his gun and shot one of them in the knee, police said.

The trio drove away but crashed shortly after, police said. Officers arrested them after a foot chase.

RELATED: IL FOID card, concealed carry license delays leave residents on edge as carjacking cases surge
EMBED More News Videos

If you're still waiting on your Illinois FOID card or concealed carry license, you're not alone.



The teens, who were not named because they're charged as juveniles, each face a count of attempted robbery.

The two older teens also face a count each of possession of a stolen vehicle, while the 16-year-old also faces a misdemeanor count of theft between $500 and $10,000.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobeverlychicago shootingchicago crimeattempted robberyillinois conceal carryshootingchicago violence
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Police shoot at armed person near Parkway Gardens complex
NEIU shooting results in campus lockdown: CPD
COPA shares video of police shooting armed woman in Lawndale traffic stop
Homeless man sentenced 65 years in off-duty CPD officer's murder
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cook County to release 20K COVID vaccine appointments
3rd stimulus check: Tax filing impact, the child tax credit and other FAQs
1 of 3 women in Uber driver attack arrested
1 hurt in Loop crash between CTA bus, van: CPD
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
WI Slender Man stabbing attacker wants to rejoin society
Show More
Georgetown Law professor fired after comments about Black students on Zoom
Novavax vaccine shows 96% efficacy against original COVID strain: Company
Netflix may crack down on password sharing
Stickney man among 5 indicted on cocaine trafficking charges
Alsip man, 50, fatally shot inside Berwyn restaurant
More TOP STORIES News