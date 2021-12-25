Boy, 11, among 2 shot inside Jefferson Park apartment; man charged, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A Northwest Side man is facing two felony gun charges in connection with the shooting Friday night of two people, including an 11-year-old boy, in Jefferson Park.Tyquan Scott, 23, was arrested shortly after the shooting about 11:35 p.m. in the 5400 block of North Austin Avenue, Chicago police said.The boy and a 25-year-old man were in a second floor apartment when someone opened fire, striking each in the right leg, police said. They were in good condition after treatment at Illinois Masonic Medical Center.Scott was charged Friday with two felonies: aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to police. He has not been charged with wounding the boy or man.Scott, of the Avondale community, is due in court Jan. 3 in Skokie.