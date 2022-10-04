Man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting boy, 7, outside Roseland church

The mother of 7-year-old Legend Barr said he has undergone surgery after being shot this weekend and faces a long road to recovery.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is now charged in a Roseland shooting that injured a 7-year-old when his family saw the suspect breaking into a car outside their church.

Kentrell Gayden, 22, of Chicago is charged with one count of felony attempted first degree murder, one count of felony aggravated battery with a weapon, and two counts of issuance of a warrant. He is due in bond court Wednesday.

The shooting happened Sunday at about 11:21 a.m. in the 10800 block of South State Street, police said.

Legend Barr, 7, was among five people in a vehicle, heading to services at Universal Community M.B. Church, police said. As they were arriving, a relative saw a man going through his parked car.

That relative then confronted the suspect, police said. That's when the man shot a rifle in the family's direction, striking Barr in the leg.

The boy was initially taken to Roseland Hospital and was then transported to Comer Children's Hospital, police said.

Gayden was chased down by police officers outside the church and placed into custody Sunday. Police announced charges against him Tuesday.

His mother said he had undergone surgery and is now recovering. While the process will be long, she said he is resilient and the family has rallied around him to support him.