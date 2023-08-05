Boy, 14, in critical condition after he was shot in head on Near West Side, Chicago police say

Officers responded to ShotSpotter alert just before 6 a.m., police say

CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting early Saturday on Near West Side.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2700 block of West Van Buren Street when they found the boy with two gunshot wounds to the head just before 6 a.m., according to Chicago police.

Chicago police: 1 in custody after Ravenswood shooting prompts SWAT response

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)