2 Chicago police officers, suspect, shot during altercation after traffic stop in Garfield Park, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team, Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were shot and a suspected shooter was wounded Sunday morning after a traffic stop in Garfield Park on the West Side.

CPD Supt. David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke about the shooting at a press conference outside Stroger Hospital early Sunday morning.

According to CPD Supt. David Brown, around 2:33 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in the 3300-block of West Polk Street when they spotted a gun in the vehicle.

The officers ordered the suspect to get out of the car, but he didn't comply, Brown said. The officers then had to break the suspect's car window in an attempt to arrest him.

While attempting to place the suspect into custody, a struggle ensued and the offender fired multiple shots, striking both officers, Brown said. A third officer returned fire and hit the suspect.

One officer sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, side and back, Brown said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. Dr. Hayden Hollister spoke at the press conference and said that the officer is undergoing surgery.

The second officer was shot in the shoulder and chest and transported to the same hospital. He is in good condition, police said.

Mayor Lightfoot and Supt. Brown praised the officers' supervisor for rushing them to the hospital.

"Their supervisor brought them here and probably saved their lives," Lightfoot said.



The suspect was taken via ambulance to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in critical condition, but has been stabilized, CFD officials said.

Both officers are men in their early 20s who have been on the job for two years, Brown said. They are part of the department's Summer Mobile Team unit which was set up combat violent crime.

At the press conference, Mayor Lightfoot praised the work of the Chicago Police Department, saying the neighborhood is safer because of these officers.

"Now, there are some who would say we don't need the police and safety can be accomplished through other means," Lightfoot said. "I want to be clear-eyed that when we have this most-important discussion, we do it on the basis of facts and context.

Lightfoot went on to say that any discussion on future public safety reform must involve keeping police.

"And I know having been around law enforcement for a very long time and been around the heroic men and women of the Chicago Police Department, the only people who are qualified based upon their training, supervision and courage to respond to a person with a gun, or to respond when our residents are in danger, the only people qualified to do that are the police. So we should have that discussion, but let's be clear-eyed about what the dangers are that not only exist for our residents, but also for law enforcement. "

CPD spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted the suspect's weapon was recovered at the scene and posted a photo of a handgun with an extended magazine.



Brown said both officers who were shot were wearing body cameras and the footage is being reviewed.

Civilian Office of Police Accountability spokesman Ephraim Eaddy said COPA is investigating the shooting and the officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.
