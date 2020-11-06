Chicago shooting: Woman fatally shot while driving in Englewood

CHICAGO -- A woman was fatally shot early Friday morning in Englewood on the South Side.The 30-year-old woman was driving about 2:20 a.m. in the 1500-block of West Marquette Road when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.She suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.