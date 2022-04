CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 47-year-old woman was shot and killed in the parking lot of a mall on Chicago's Northwest Side Wednesday morning.Chicago police said the woman was standing near Diversey and Narrangassett when someone approached and fired shots in her direction around 9:29 a.m.The woman was shot multiple times throughout her body and transported to Loyola University Medical Center in serious condition, where she later died.Her name has not yet been released.No one is in custody. Area 5 detectives are investigating.