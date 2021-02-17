chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: Man, 68, fatally shot while driving in Bridgeport, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was killed when he was struck by a stray bullet Tuesday in Bridgeport on the South Side.

Alva Besst, 68, was driving east about 6 p.m. in the 800 block of West 31st Street when someone fired shots and gunfire went through the back window of his vehicle, striking him in the head, Chicago police said.

The man's vehicle then collided with a snowbank, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

He was not the intended target of the shooting, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details on the death.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
