Chicago shooting: Man, 68, killed while driving in Bridgeport remembered as active member of church

CHICAGO -- Alva Besst spent his last years in Bridgeport, where he was an active volunteer at his local church and made deep connections with his neighbors.Besst, 68, was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church and didn't hesitate to share the history of his South Side neighborhood.His friends and fellow parishioners believe he was on his way to the church when he was struck by a stray bullet and killed."Al was critical member of our community here. He was a beloved person and he knew a lot of people in the neighborhood. He was life-long Bridgeporter ," said Andrew Mack, who also attended the church.Besst was also a long-time volunteer at the church's main ministry, God's Closet."He could talk for hours about growing up in Bridgeport, and his grade school friend, and different landmarks around the neighborhood," Mack said.A gunman was aiming for someone else when a bullet went though Besst's rear window and hit him in the head, police said. around 6 p.m.Besst crashed into a snow pile near Halsted and 31st street and was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.Ald. Patrick Thompson (11th) said police were "working tirelessly" to find the perpetrators."I am saddened by yet another instance of gun violence in our community," Thompson said on Facebook. "I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the victim's family and friends. I want to thank the many neighbors who have been cooperating with the police during this investigation.""He loved to talk and he loved people, though it took a while to warm up to him," Mack said. "I was blessed to know him, to listen to his stories. He loved to tell stories."Mack recalled when the pair repaired a church window with a plywood that Besst had stumbled upon. They were trying to patch a window in the entry vestibule, but the piece of wood was warped beyond use.But, Mack said, "Al had a plan."Besst placed the board on the ground under a series of water-filled buckets to make it flat."It worked wonders," Mack said. "The board is still up in the vestibule. Al was good at seeing value where others passed by."