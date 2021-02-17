chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: Man, 68, fatally shot while driving in Bridgeport, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was killed when he was struck by a stray bullet Tuesday in Bridgeport on the South Side.

The 68-year-old was driving east about 6 p.m. in the 800 block of West 31st Street when someone fired shots and gunfire went through the back window of his vehicle, striking him in the head, Chicago police said.

The man's vehicle then collided with a snowbank, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

He was not the intended target of the shooting, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details on the death.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobridgeportchicago shootingchicago crimeshots firedchicago violencechicago police department
CHICAGO SHOOTING
10 shot, 4 fatally in weekend gun violence
6 shot, 1 fatally in weekend gun violence
Chicago shooting spree survivor describes terrifying encounter
23 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago this weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow totals, road conditions and more across Chicago area
3rd building collapses on South Side after snow
How much snow can a roof hold?
FOID card delays leave some on edge as carjacking cases surge
Driver loses control, sending Jeep off I-355 bridge
Biden optimistic on reopening of elementary schools
Chinese spy case in Chicago linked to larger foreign espionage scheme
Show More
3rd stimulus check and other things in Dems' relief plan: LIST
$10K reward offered for person of interest in Yale murder case
Some COVID vaccine appointments canceled due to weather, but many brave snow
Lake effect snow in NW Indiana hampers efforts to dig out
Chicago Weather: PM snow Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News