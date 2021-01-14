16-year-old boy charged with murder in Bridgeport attempted carjacking

CHICAGO -- A 16-year-old boy is charged with fatally shooting a man during an attempted carjacking in December in Bridgeport.The teen is charged with first-degree murder, murder while committing a forcible felony and aggravated vehicular hijacking in the death of Shuai Guan, Chicago police said.On Dec. 21, Guan, 33, was killed in the 3000-block of South Union Avenue after apparently refusing to hand over his keys during an attempted carjacking, authorities said.Surveillance video shows Guan get out of his car as another vehicle pulls up nearby and someone inside appears to ask for his keys, according to police.Guan called 911 and reported that he was being robbed, but was followed by two cars as he walked away and that's when the teen allegedly fired shots, police said. Guan was pronounced dead at the scene.The teen was already in custody at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center when he was accused of the murder, possibly on charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen vehicle in connection with the same incident.Chicago police declined to provide further details Wednesday evening.