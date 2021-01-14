chicago shooting

16-year-old boy charged with murder in Bridgeport attempted carjacking

CHICAGO -- A 16-year-old boy is charged with fatally shooting a man during an attempted carjacking in December in Bridgeport.

The teen is charged with first-degree murder, murder while committing a forcible felony and aggravated vehicular hijacking in the death of Shuai Guan, Chicago police said.

On Dec. 21, Guan, 33, was killed in the 3000-block of South Union Avenue after apparently refusing to hand over his keys during an attempted carjacking, authorities said.

RELATED: Son of concealed carry license holder killed in Bridgeport attempted carjacking given gifts

Surveillance video shows Guan get out of his car as another vehicle pulls up nearby and someone inside appears to ask for his keys, according to police.

Guan called 911 and reported that he was being robbed, but was followed by two cars as he walked away and that's when the teen allegedly fired shots, police said. Guan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen was already in custody at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center when he was accused of the murder, possibly on charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen vehicle in connection with the same incident.

Chicago police declined to provide further details Wednesday evening.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobridgeportchicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimerobberyillinois conceal carryshootingchicago violencechicago police departmentcarjacking
CHICAGO SHOOTING
2 boys hurt in Humboldt Park shooting: CPD
Our Chicago: Voices of the Community town hall on 'Family Value' anti-violence campaign
Woman, 26, critically hurt in Englewood shooting: CPD
2 dead at Hodgkins UPS facility ID'd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago man was inside Pelosi's office: feds
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Jacob Blake speaks out about shooting, decision not to charge Kenosha police officer
2 boys hurt in Humboldt Park shooting: CPD
IL rep. who quoted Hitler in speech could be censured
Massachusetts teen turns in her own family as Capitol rioters
Here's what you can do if your stimulus debit card was lost or destroyed
Show More
Chicago-area lawmakers react to Trump's 2nd impeachment
Man gets 16 years in prison for shooting postal worker
No winner: Powerball grows to $640M , Mega Millions reaches $750M
Police reform bill passes Illinois General Assembly
Chicago Weather: PM rain/snow mix Thursday
More TOP STORIES News