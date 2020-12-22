Concealed-carry license holder killed during Bridgeport robbery ID'd

CHICAGO -- A man was killed in a shooting during a robbery Monday in Bridgeport on the South Side, police said.About 6:30 p.m., the 33-year-old was shot in the chest during "the commission of a robbery" in the 3000-block of South Union Avenue, Chicago police said.The man, who had a concealed-carry license, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the man as being Shuai Guan. He lived on the same block where he was shot.Area One detectives are investigating.