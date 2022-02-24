Man charged in Brighton Park shooting that injured boy, 8, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with shooting into a car and striking an 8-year-old boy in Brighton Park last week.Ricco Carrasco, 29, faces several felony gun charges, Chicago police announced Wednesday night.Carrasco pulled up alongside a car last Friday in the 4000-block of South Brighton Place and opened fire, striking an 8-year-old boy inside, police said.The boy was hit in the left buttock and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.A 50-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were also in the car but were not injured, police said.Carrasco was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.