Man charged in Brighton Park shooting that injured boy, 8, Chicago police say

Chicago violence: Child shot later stabilized
Man charged in Brighton Park shooting that injured boy, 8: CPD

CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with shooting into a car and striking an 8-year-old boy in Brighton Park last week.

Ricco Carrasco, 29, faces several felony gun charges, Chicago police announced Wednesday night.

Carrasco pulled up alongside a car last Friday in the 4000-block of South Brighton Place and opened fire, striking an 8-year-old boy inside, police said.

The boy was hit in the left buttock and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A 50-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were also in the car but were not injured, police said.

Carrasco was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

