Woman killed in Brighton Park shooting; 2 wounded

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed and two others wounded in a shooting in the Brighton Park neighborhood Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 8:01 p.m. in the 4300-block of South Rockwell Street.

Police said the victims were in a vehicle when they heard multiple shots.

A 20-year-old woman was shot multiple times and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A 41-year-old woman was shot in the leg and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

