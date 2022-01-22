chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot while driving in Brighton Park, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death early Saturday morning while driving in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side.

The man, 33 years old, was driving in the 4200 block of South Archer Avenue at about 5:15 a.m. when an SUV pulled alongside him and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the head, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released yet.


Police did not provide further information about the incident.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
