1 woman killed, another critically injured in Brighton Park shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- A woman was killed and another wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Brighton Park.
The two were fighting with a group in the 2900-block of West 45th Street when someone opened fire about 6:10 p.m., Chicago police said.
A woman, 23, was struck in the arm and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where was later pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.
Another woman, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to the body and went to the same hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.
There was no one in custody.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
