1 woman killed, another critically injured in Brighton Park shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- A woman was killed and another wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Brighton Park.The two were fighting with a group in the 2900-block of West 45th Street when someone opened fire about 6:10 p.m., Chicago police said.A woman, 23, was struck in the arm and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where was later pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.Another woman, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to the body and went to the same hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.There was no one in custody.