13-year-old boy wounded in Bronzeville shooting, Chicago police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Saturday, October 21, 2023 10:59AM
13-year-old boy shot on South Side: CPD
CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire in the Bronzeville neighborhood Friday evening.

He was near a street about 8:20 p.m. in the 400 block of East 50th Place when he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Chicago police.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

