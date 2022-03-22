Boy, 11, injured in Burnside shooting is 54th child shot in city so far this year: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 11-year-old boy is recovering Tuesday morning after being shot on Chicago's Far South Side Monday afternoon.He was hit by a bullet in the 800-block of East 89th Street in Burnside.This happened just before 3 p.m.Police are now questioning a person of interest after the boy was hit in the leg when shots rang out.Chopper7 was over the scene before the boy was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.Police said a weapon was also recovered on the scene.So far, 54 juveniles have been shot in Chicago this year, and 13 have died.It's possible Police Superintendent David Brown will provide more information about the incident when he is scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. Tuesday to discuss "recent arrests and public safety efforts."