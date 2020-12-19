chicago shooting

6 people wounded from shooting in Burnside on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO -- Six people were wounded in a shooting Saturday in Burnside on the South Side.

About 12:25 a.m., they were at a gathering in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when a person walked in and started shooting, Chicago police said.

A 41-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said. Two men, both 48, were struck in the leg and also transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, according to police.

A man, 32, suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and a woman, 36, was struck in the leg, police said. Both were transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.

The sixth victim, a 28-year-old man, was struck in the hand and taken to South Shore Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoburnsidechicago shootinggun violenceshootingchicago violenceman shot
CHICAGO SHOOTING
2nd suspect charged in retired Chicago firefighter's shooting death
Teen charged in retired Chicago firefighter's shooting death
Boy, 15, charged in Feb. Avalon Park shooting that killed nursing student, wounded 4 others
Teen shot dead near Riverdale elementary school: CPD
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Condell pauses COVID-19 vaccinations after 'adverse effects' reported
Woman whose home CPD wrongfully raided feared for her life
Another time mass vaccinations were needed in Illinois
Joliet man dies after being attacked by pit bull
PHOTOS: Chicago's shrinking beaches making comeback
Illinois did not see a post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge
Northern Illinois Food Bank volunteer shares why he helps
Show More
Illinois long-term care facilities awaiting COVID-19 vaccines
FDA grants emergency use authorization for Moderna's COVID vaccine
Nurses who cared for Illinois' first COVID-19 patients get vaccinated
Frontline healthcare workers keep video diary after getting COVID-19 vaccine
New docu-series features young ballet dancers pursuing dream of performing 'The Nutcracker'
More TOP STORIES News