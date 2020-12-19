6 people wounded from shooting in Burnside on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO -- Six people were wounded in a shooting Saturday in Burnside on the South Side.About 12:25 a.m., they were at a gathering in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when a person walked in and started shooting, Chicago police said.A 41-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said. Two men, both 48, were struck in the leg and also transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, according to police.A man, 32, suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and a woman, 36, was struck in the leg, police said. Both were transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.The sixth victim, a 28-year-old man, was struck in the hand and taken to South Shore Hospital in fair condition, police said.No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate the shooting.