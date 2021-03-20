$1K reward offered in shooting of off-duty CPD officer in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO -- A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects who shot an off-duty Chicago police officer Monday in Calumet Heights.The reward in the shooting of the 32-year-old officer was organized by Cook County Crime Stoppers, Chicago police said in a statement.The officer was stopped at a traffic light about 12:21 p.m. at 89th Street and Stony Island Avenue when he was ambushed by two gunmen who fired into his vehicle, striking him in the abdomen, police said.He was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he underwent surgery and was in fair condition, police said.On Tuesday, police found a black Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross wanted in connection with the shooting abandoned near 92nd Street and Williams Avenue in Calumet Heights.Shortly after the car was found, police also released surveillance video of two people in connection with the incident. They allegedly drove off in the Mitsubishi after shooting the officer.Anyone with information was asked to call Cook County Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 535-7867 or Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271.