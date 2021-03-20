reward

$1K reward offered in shooting of off-duty CPD officer in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO -- A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects who shot an off-duty Chicago police officer Monday in Calumet Heights.

The reward in the shooting of the 32-year-old officer was organized by Cook County Crime Stoppers, Chicago police said in a statement.

RELATED: CPD release surveillance video of 2 suspects in ambush, shooting off-duty officer in Calumet Heights

The officer was stopped at a traffic light about 12:21 p.m. at 89th Street and Stony Island Avenue when he was ambushed by two gunmen who fired into his vehicle, striking him in the abdomen, police said.

He was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he underwent surgery and was in fair condition, police said.

On Tuesday, police found a black Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross wanted in connection with the shooting abandoned near 92nd Street and Williams Avenue in Calumet Heights.

Shortly after the car was found, police also released surveillance video of two people in connection with the incident. They allegedly drove off in the Mitsubishi after shooting the officer.

Anyone with information was asked to call Cook County Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 535-7867 or Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271.

Please note: The video in the player at the top of this page is from a previous report

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagocalumet heightspolice officer shotrewardoff duty officersurveillance video
REWARD
Lady Gaga's dogs recovered safely after theft, shooting
Lady Gaga's dogs stolen in Hollywood; man walking pets shot
Elon Musk offers $100M prize for best carbon capture tech
Boy, 15, charged in Feb. Avalon Park shooting that killed nursing student, wounded 4 others
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, child and woman injured in East Garfield Park shooting: CPD
President Biden trips on stairs boarding Air Force One
Downtown retailers work to bring shoppers back one year after pandemic lockdown
Naperville father-daughter duo land deal on Shark Tank
What we know about Atlanta spa shooting victims
Loretto Hospital CEO reprimanded for vaccinating 200 at suburban church
Prosecutor: Man accused in NJ killing claims he killed 16 people
Show More
Would-be North Austin robber shot while holding up armored truck: CPD
Lightfoot charts path forward 1 year after issuing citywide stay at home order
Trump's Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak
U of I, Loyola Chicago to face-off in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament
Some South Side spots feel overlooked by Chicago Restaurant Week
More TOP STORIES News