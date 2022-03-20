chicago shooting

Chicago crime: 1 hurt after car crash escalates into shooting in South Austin, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Car crash escalates into shooting on West Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car crash escalated into a shooting early Sunday morning on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday the South Austin neighborhood's 5400 block of West Washington Boulevard.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: Man shot, dragged out of Jaguar during South Loop carjacking, police say

Police said two drivers got into an argument after a crash. That's when one driver got out and shot the other in the leg. The 32-year-old man who was shot was taken to Stroger Hospital and was in good condition.

The suspect ran off and so far, no arrests have been made, police said. Area four detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth austincar crashchicago shootingchicago crimeshots firedgun violenceshootingchicago violencepolicechicago police departmentroad rage
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Video released of shooting that killed girl, 12, celebrating birthday
Man shot, dragged out of vehicle during South Loop carjacking: police
7 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
2 dead after as SWAT team responds to well-being call on South Side
TOP STORIES
Video released of shooting that killed girl, 12, celebrating birthday
Body found along lakefront ID'd as missing Evanston woman: police
Free gas giveaway to be held on South Side Sunday | See where
The Smollett Case: ABC7 looks back at reporting on Jussie Smollett
School bombed in Ukraine city; Russian says hypersonic missiles fired
Credit reporting agencies will wipe out most medical debt
Boy, 2, welcomed home after suffering brain damage from near-drowning
Show More
Navy Pier celebrates Holi with colors of spring
Omicron BA.2 subvariant continues to increase in Illinois
Chicago Weather: Bright sunshine, milder Sunday for 1st day of spring
Expert tips on how to stop spam text messages
Willie Wilson to give away $1M in gas in Chicago area: FULL LIST
More TOP STORIES News