Chicago crime: 1 hurt after car crash escalates into shooting in South Austin, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car crash escalated into a shooting early Sunday morning on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday the South Austin neighborhood's 5400 block of West Washington Boulevard.Police said two drivers got into an argument after a crash. That's when one driver got out and shot the other in the leg. The 32-year-old man who was shot was taken to Stroger Hospital and was in good condition.The suspect ran off and so far, no arrests have been made, police said. Area four detectives are investigating.