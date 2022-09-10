Man riding scooter struck by car, fatally shot by occupant in South Shore

CHICAGO -- A man who was riding a scooter was struck by a car and fatally shot by someone inside Friday evening in South Shore on the South Side.

The man, 22, was riding a scooter about 6:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of East 71st Street when he was struck by a Hyundai sonata, Chicago police said. The man ran west on 71st Street when someone inside the Sonata opened fire, striking the man in the head and chest.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The sonata then crashed into a guard rail, police said. No one was in custody.

