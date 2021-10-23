91-year-old cab driver shot in carjacking in Roseland

CHICAGO -- A 91-year-old cab driver was shot Saturday night in a carjacking in the city's Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.The driver was sitting in a blue Hyundai in the 10700 block of South Langley Avenue about 4:30 a.m. when he was forced out of his car at gunpoint and shot after complying with the gunman, Chicago police said.He was shot in his right hand and leg, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in fair condition, police said.No one was in custody, police said. Police did not say if they have any leads.