CHICAGO -- A 22-year-old man exchanged gunfire with a would-be robber Monday in Wicker Park on the North Side.
About 11:20 p.m., he left his black 2017 Hyundai SUV running in front of a store in the 1300-block of North Milwaukee Avenue to briefly go inside, Chicago police said.
As he returned he saw someone driving away in his vehicle and fired shots toward the SUV, police said. The person inside the SUV returned fire.
RELATED: 2 carjacked at gunpoint near Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Logan Square home
The 22-year-old man saw the man pull over in the 1300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, get inside a waiting black SUV, and flee the scene, police said. The Hyundai SUV was recovered.
No one was struck by gunfire, police said. The 22-year-old man has a valid FOID card and concealed carry license.
Related: Carjacking incidents raise concerns in Chicago, suburbs; 5 carjackings reported in Wicker Park over weekend, police say
Area Five detectives are investigating.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Man exchanges gunfire with robber in attempted carjacking in Wicker Park: CPD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
ESPN: Mets GM fired after acknowledging sending explicit images to female reporter while working for Cubs