Man exchanges gunfire with robber in attempted carjacking in Wicker Park: CPD

CHICAGO -- A 22-year-old man exchanged gunfire with a would-be robber Monday in Wicker Park on the North Side.

About 11:20 p.m., he left his black 2017 Hyundai SUV running in front of a store in the 1300-block of North Milwaukee Avenue to briefly go inside, Chicago police said.

As he returned he saw someone driving away in his vehicle and fired shots toward the SUV, police said. The person inside the SUV returned fire.

The 22-year-old man saw the man pull over in the 1300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, get inside a waiting black SUV, and flee the scene, police said. The Hyundai SUV was recovered.

No one was struck by gunfire, police said. The 22-year-old man has a valid FOID card and concealed carry license.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
