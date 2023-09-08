Chicago shooting: 2 men shot, 1 killed in Chatham, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting near the Dan Ryan Expressway and a CTA train station on Thursday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the Chatham neighborhood near West 79th Street and South Lafayette Avenue. Two people got out of a vehicle and started shooting, striking the two victims.

A 20-year-old man, shot in the abdomen, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said. A 35-year-old man, shot in the ankle, was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Two Detectives are investigating.

