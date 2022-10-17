Man, 60, dies after Chatham shooting on CTA Red Line train: Chicago police

A CTA Red Line train shooting in Chicago left a 60-year-old man critically hurt on 87th Street on the South Side, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 60-year-old man shot after getting into an argument with another man on the Red Line over the weekend has died, Chicago police said early Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the Chatham neighborhood near the 87th Street Red Line stop about 6:10 a.m. Saturday, police said.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The man died just after 4:50 a.m. Sunday, according to CPD.

Police said the shooter fled from the train at 87th Street. No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

The man killed was not immediately identified.

Crime on the CTA is becoming all too common, riders say.

CTA rider Raymond Head said he's forced to take the train daily to work.

"I got to get home and make the money for my kids, so I'm trying to stay safe myself," he said.

