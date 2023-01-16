Chatham shooting: Man shot, killed near bus stop, Chicago police say

A Chicago shooting left a man dead on West 87th Street in Chatham early Monday morning, CPD said.

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot early Monday in Chatham on the South Side.

The 20-year-old was standing near a bus stop about 12:30 a.m. in the first-block of West 87th Street when a male suspect got out of a gray Dodge Durango and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

RELATED: West Rogers Park shooting: Man shot to death while sitting in car on North Side, Chicago police say

Area Two detectives are investigating.

At least 21 people have been shot, four fatally, in Chicago shootings so far this past weekend, police said.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)