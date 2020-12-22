chicago shooting

Last suspect charged in deadly West Side shooting of 7-year-old girl over July 4th weekend

CHICAGO -- The last of four suspects charged with murdering 7-year-old girl Natalia Wallace during a Fourth of July party in Austin was ordered held without bail Tuesday.

Kevin Boyd, 28, was taken into custody in Racine, Wisconsin and extradited back to Cook County this week, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Natalia was one of 14 children aged 13 or younger to be killed in the city this year, according to records maintained by the Sun-Times.

Boyd and three other men allegedly drove to 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue to target one of Natalia's relatives when they sprayed the street with gunfire, Cook County prosecutors said Tuesday.

One bullet struck Natalia in the forehead as she played on the sidewalk and she died shortly after at Stroger Hospital. The 32-year-old man believed to be the target was also wounded.

At least 20 9-mm and 40-caliber shell casings were recovered, prosecutors said.

Kevin Boyd's brothers, Terrell Boyd, 30, and Davion Mitchell, 22, were charged last summer with the shooting, along with 33-year-old Reginald Merrill, who is accused of driving the brothers to and from the block. The three previously charged suspects are being held at the Cook County Jail, records show.

The attack was related to a larger gang conflict in the area, including the murder of another brother of the Boyds and Mitchell five days earlier that the group believed someone in the block was responsible for, prosecutors said.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
