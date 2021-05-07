child shot

Boy, 12, accidentally shot by another child playing with gun in Bronzeville, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot by another child playing with a handgun in the Bronzeville neighborhood Thursday, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred inside of a high-rise building in the 3500-block of South Rhodes Avenue at about 6:55 p.m., police said.

Police said the victim was with another child who was handling a handgun when it accidentally fired.

The boy was shot in the chest and transported to Comer Children's hospital in serious condition, police said.

A weapon was recovered from the scene. Police said no charges are pending from the shooting.
