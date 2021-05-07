Boy, 12, accidentally shot by another child playing with gun in Bronzeville, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot by another child playing with a handgun in the Bronzeville neighborhood Thursday, Chicago police said.The shooting occurred inside of a high-rise building in the 3500-block of South Rhodes Avenue at about 6:55 p.m., police said.Police said the victim was with another child who was handling a handgun when it accidentally fired.The boy was shot in the chest and transported to Comer Children's hospital in serious condition, police said.A weapon was recovered from the scene. Police said no charges are pending from the shooting.