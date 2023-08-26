8-year-old boy, woman, grazed in West Garfield Park shooting, Chicago police say

Chicago police said an boy, 8, and a woman, 42, were both grazed in a shooting on the 4100 blk. of W. Adams in West Garfield Park Friday night.

CHICAGO -- An 8-year-old boy and a woman were wounded in a shooting Friday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The two were outside about 8 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Adams Street when shots were fired, Chicago police said.

The boy suffered a graze wound to the leg, and the woman, 42, was grazed in the ankle, police said.

Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, according to police.

No arrests were reported.

