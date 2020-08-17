Boy, 9, injured in Chatham shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 9-year-old boy was shot Monday afternoon in the city's Chatham neighborhood.Police said the child was a passenger in a vehicle driving in the 0-100 block of West 87th Street around 2 p.m. when an unknown person opened fire at the vehicle. The boy was struck in the ear/head area, police said.The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in unknown condition.Further details about the boy and the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. It was not known if anyone was currently in custody.A Chicago police investigation is ongoing.