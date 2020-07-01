Girl, 3, seriously injured in Englewood shooting, Chicago fire officials say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said a 3-year-old girl was critically injured in a shooting in Englewood Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened at West 70th Street and South Damen Avenue a little after 8 p.m. Chicago confirmed officers had responded to the scene, but did not confirm any details about any victims of the shooting.

Fire officials said the girl was taken to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. Once there, her condition was upgraded to serious but stable.

No further details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting have been released. Police and fire officials have not said whether the girl is the only victim or if more people were hurt.

An investigation is ongoing. It is not yet known if anyone is in custody.
