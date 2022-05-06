Chicago police say 10-year-old boy shot himself in foot in Englewood

CHICAGO -- A 10-year-old boy was shot in the foot Thursday night inside a home in Englewood on the South Side.About 5:30 p.m., the boy was handling a firearm in a home in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street when the weapon was discharged, Chicago police said.He suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.No further details were immediately available. Detectives are investigating the incident.It was not immediately clear if there were any pending charges.