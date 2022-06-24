CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 5-month-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot while sitting in the back seat of a car in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Friday.
The young girl was shot in the head, possibly by a passing vehicle, near 71 Street and Louella Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.
She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where a trauma team is attending her, officials said.
No other information has been provided at this time.
5-month-old girl shot in head while sitting in back of car in South Shore, fire officials say
CHICAGO SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News