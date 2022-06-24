chicago shooting

5-month-old girl shot in head while sitting in back of car in South Shore, fire officials say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 5-month-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot while sitting in the back seat of a car in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Friday.

The young girl was shot in the head, possibly by a passing vehicle, near 71 Street and Louella Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where a trauma team is attending her, officials said.

No other information has been provided at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth shorechicago shootingchild shot
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Girl, 16, shot inside car being parked by family member on South Side
4 shot, 1 fatally, near South Side Red Line station
Boy, 13, hurt in Lawndale shooting
Man charged with killing murder case witness, prosecutors say
TOP STORIES
Hundreds march through downtown for abortion rights
Brian Laundrie confession letter released: 'I ended her life'
Where abortion stands nationally: State-by-state breakdown of laws
Pilot in critical condition after plane crash in Monee
Bears linebacker Matt Adams arrested in Loop
Wisconsin doctors halt abortions following court ruling
Distraught Ohio father attacks his 3-year-old son's alleged killer
Show More
VP Kamala Harris addresses abortion ruling during Chicago area visit
Chicago prepares for weekend Pride festivities
Supreme Court overturns Roe in landmark case on abortion rights
Gov. Pritzker says Illinois will remain 'safe haven' for abortion
How personal data could be used to enforce anti-abortion laws
More TOP STORIES News