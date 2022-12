Chicago shooting: 10-year-old girl wounded in accidental shooting in Chicago Lawn home

CHICAGO -- A 10-year-old girl was wounded in an accidental shooting in a Chicago Lawn home Friday evening.

The girl was in the home in the 6500 block of South California Avenue when she found a gun and shot herself in the hand about 5:40 p.m., Chicago police said.

A family member drove her to Holy Cross Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.

No arrests were made.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)