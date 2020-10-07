Boy, 9, accidentally shoots himself in head in Austin, critically injured, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 9-year-old boy was critically wounded when he accidentally shot himself Wednesday inside an Austin home on the West Side.The boy was playing with a gun about 1:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Lorel Avenue when the gun went off, hitting him in the head, according to Chicago police.He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.It was not immediately clear who the gun belonged to or whether anyone had been taken into custody as Area Five detectives continue to investigate, police said.Chicago has seen at least two other shootings this year in which children accidentally shot themselves while handling guns.In April, a 5-year-old boy shot himself in his hand after finding a gun in his father's pocket while his parents slept at their Woodlawn home. His father was later charged with a gun offense and trying to discard the weapon.In March, a 13-year-old boy shot himself in his leg after handling his older brother's gun inside their home in the Back of the Yards. The brother drove the child to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.In other accidental shootings involving children, a 7-year-old girl accidentally shot her 11-year-old brother in February in Lawndale after gaining access to the gun. A woman was later charged with child endangerment.Also in February, an 8-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl were shot by another child after the child found a gun in a Bronzeville home.