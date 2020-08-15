Child, 12, shot in Woodlawn park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 12-year-old boy was shot in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday evening.Police said the shooting happened in a park at South 64th Street and West Ellis Avenue.Police said the boy was standing in the park with a group of males when shots were fired. The child was struck in the right leg.The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition, according to police.No one is currently in custody, Chicago police said. An investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing.