WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Rideshare driver with concealed carry license shoots robbers in North Lawndale, Chicago police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Saturday, August 12, 2023 10:29AM
Rideshare driver with concealed carry license shoots robbers in North Lawndale
EMBED <>More Videos

A rideshare driver shot and wounded two robbers early Saturday near 15th and Millard, police said.

CHICAGO -- A rideshare driver shot and wounded two robbers early Saturday in North Lawndale, police said.

The 26-year-old driver had dropped off a passenger about 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Millard Avenue when two people - a man, 20, and an 18-year-old woman - walked up to him and announced a robbery, according to Chicago police.

The male suspect took the victim's cell phone, then fired shots as the two robbers tried to flee the scene, police said.

The driver, who has a valid concealed carry license, returned fire, striking the man in the leg and grazing the woman in the arm, police said. The driver was not injured.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, while the woman declined medical attention, police said.

Detectives are investigating.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW