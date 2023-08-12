Rideshare driver with concealed carry license shoots robbers in North Lawndale, Chicago police say

A rideshare driver shot and wounded two robbers early Saturday near 15th and Millard, police said.

The 26-year-old driver had dropped off a passenger about 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Millard Avenue when two people - a man, 20, and an 18-year-old woman - walked up to him and announced a robbery, according to Chicago police.

The male suspect took the victim's cell phone, then fired shots as the two robbers tried to flee the scene, police said.

The driver, who has a valid concealed carry license, returned fire, striking the man in the leg and grazing the woman in the arm, police said. The driver was not injured.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, while the woman declined medical attention, police said.

Detectives are investigating.

