chicago shooting

2 officers injured, including 1 shot, and civilian critically injured in East Garfield Park: CPD

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were injured, one of them shot, and a civilian was shot and critically injured in an incident in East Garfield Park Monday night, CPD said.

The incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. near Polk and Sacramento.

A Chicago police spokesman did not say where the officer was shot or how the other officer was injured, but said they were both taken in Stroger Hospital in unknown condition.

The other person involved in the incident was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Police referred to the civilian as an "offender" but did not give any information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

No further details have been released, police have not said if they are looking for any additional suspects/
