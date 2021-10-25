Surveillance video captures moments after shooting, crash on Chicago's West Side, injuring 2

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Surveillance video shows the moments after a shooting and crash on Chicago's West Side.In the video, you can see the victims carrying a child to safety inside a fast-food restaurant.The crash was fast and intense.It all started just before 1 p.m. Sunday in the 100-block of N. Kedzie Avenue, and ended in the 3200-block of W. Chicago Avenue, according to police.Surveillance cameras at a West Side Popeyes captured the almost airborne impact as two cars collide from opposite directions.Seconds before the crash, Popeye's employees said they heard rounds of gunshots."My employees, as soon as they heard that, my manager told them to go lower to make sure to be safe so they don't get shot because they don't know where the shots were coming from," said the store's general manager, Lario Arrizai.Police said someone in this black BMW SUV was firing out the sunroof, and at least two of those bullets hit a man and a woman inside a black sedan.A black car then skidded off the road and careened into another car, narrowly missing a line of cars in the drive-thru.That's when you see a woman grab a child from the backseat of the vehicle and a man limping alongside them into the restaurant."They have a child and the child was screaming because they were afraid something was going to happen to her mom because your mom was crying," Arriazi said. "The mom got shot in her leg."Popeyes employees called 911 and as the injured pair headed for the hospital, police shut down the fast-food store for hours to review the video repeatedly while employees had to clean blood from the shooting that left them feeling uneasy and unsafe at work.Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital, initially reported in serious condition.No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.