chicago shooting

Surveillance video captures moments after shooting, crash on Chicago's West Side, injuring 2

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Surveillance video shows moments after West Side shooting, crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Surveillance video shows the moments after a shooting and crash on Chicago's West Side.

In the video, you can see the victims carrying a child to safety inside a fast-food restaurant.

The crash was fast and intense.

It all started just before 1 p.m. Sunday in the 100-block of N. Kedzie Avenue, and ended in the 3200-block of W. Chicago Avenue, according to police.

Surveillance cameras at a West Side Popeyes captured the almost airborne impact as two cars collide from opposite directions.

RELATED: 'Hero' Kenosha police dog shot in face by Chicago murder suspect welcomed home with celebration

Seconds before the crash, Popeye's employees said they heard rounds of gunshots.

"My employees, as soon as they heard that, my manager told them to go lower to make sure to be safe so they don't get shot because they don't know where the shots were coming from," said the store's general manager, Lario Arrizai.

Police said someone in this black BMW SUV was firing out the sunroof, and at least two of those bullets hit a man and a woman inside a black sedan.

A black car then skidded off the road and careened into another car, narrowly missing a line of cars in the drive-thru.

That's when you see a woman grab a child from the backseat of the vehicle and a man limping alongside them into the restaurant.

"They have a child and the child was screaming because they were afraid something was going to happen to her mom because your mom was crying," Arriazi said. "The mom got shot in her leg."

Popeyes employees called 911 and as the injured pair headed for the hospital, police shut down the fast-food store for hours to review the video repeatedly while employees had to clean blood from the shooting that left them feeling uneasy and unsafe at work.

Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital, initially reported in serious condition.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoeast garfield parkhumboldt parkwoman shotchicago shootingchicago crimegun violencecaught on videoman shotchicago police departmentcrashsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Chicago shooting, crash into building leaves man dead on NW Side
Club owner says he called CPD twice before deadly Wicker Park drive-by
At least 29 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence: CPD
At least 29 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence: CPD
TOP STORIES
Club owner says he called CPD twice before deadly Wicker Park drive-by
Another John Wayne Gacy victim identified
IL reports 1,565 COVID cases, 8 deaths
Breast cancer research has come long way, local doctor says
Bears head coach Nagy tests positive for COVID-19
After Brian Laundrie found, family says they will not hold funeral
Alcohol shortage looms: 'They don't know what's coming'
Show More
Storms bring rain, strong winds to Chicago area
Chicago shooting, crash into building leaves man dead on NW Side
Chicago FOP president leads City Hall rally to oppose vaccine mandate
Parents who lost son open club for to support other grieving parents
Child's remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in TX home: Sheriff
More TOP STORIES News