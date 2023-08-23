Chicago police: 1 killed in shooting near 31st Street Beach

Chicago police said a man was killed in a shooting near 31st Street Beach Tuesday night.

There was a large police presence shortly before midnight near 31st Street Beach.

Police said a 27-year-old man was standing on the street in the 2900-block of South Fort Dearborn Drive when two vehicles pulled up.

There was an exchange of gunfire between the two vehicles and the victim on the street was hit multiple times, police said.

The victim on the street was hit multiple times by bullets on the left side of his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said it's unclear if he was the intended target or if he was caught in the crossfire.

Meanwhile, forensics technicians were able to find bullet casings as they try to piece this deadly shooting together.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. No one is in custody.

