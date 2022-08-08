Chicago shooting: Man killed, woman wounded in Albany Park

Chicago police said an Albany Park shooting left a man dead and a woman injured Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot, one fatally, while walking in the Albany Park neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.

A 20-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were both walking in the 4700-block of North Kedzie Avenue at about 12:10 a.m. when police said two male suspects approached on foot.

The suspects took out handguns and began shooting before fleeing on foot, police said.

The man was shot multiple times and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman was shot in the leg and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Area Five detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.