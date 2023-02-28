Chicago police: 2 found shot to death in Chatham apartment

Chicago police said two men were found shot to death in an apartment in the Chatham neighborhood Monday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were found shot to death in an apartment in the Chatham neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

Police responded to an apartment complex in the 900-block of East 80th Street at about 11:15 p.m. and found the two male victims unresponsive inside a residence.

Each victim appeared to have a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The victims were found by an acquaintance, who called police.

Authorities have called this a double homicide investigation. No one is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood