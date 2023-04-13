Chicago police: Boy, 12, shot in alley in Washington Park

Chicago police said a 12-year-old boy was shot in an alley in the Washington Park neighborhood Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 12-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The boy was talking to a friend in an alley in the 5600-block of South Michigan Avenue at about 8:52 p.m. when police said someone fired shots.

The boy was shot in the leg and ran to a neighbor's house for help, police said. He was then transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Dozens of markers indicating bullets littered the street.

Area Two detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood